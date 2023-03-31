topStoriesenglish2589621
NewsIndia
AIADMK

‘AIADMK Alliance With BJP To Continue,’ Says Party General Secretary EK Palaniswami

It is to be noted that on Tuesday, AIADMK formally announced E K Palaniswami (EPS) as its General Secretary soon after Madras High Court today rejected applications by O Panneerselvam.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 31, 2023, 09:07 AM IST|Source: ANI

Trending Photos

‘AIADMK Alliance With BJP To Continue,’ Says Party General Secretary EK Palaniswami

Chennai: All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) newly appointed General Secretary Edappadi Karuppa Palaniswami on Thursday said the party would continue its alliance with the BJP."We never said no. We have also always said that AIADMK is in alliance with the BJP.

We were in alliance during the Erode East by poll. As of now, we are still traveling together in alliance towards the 2024 Parliament elections as well," said Palaniswami. Earlier on Wednesday, Union Home Minister and BJP leader Amit Shah also underlined that the alliance of his party with the AIADMK in Tamil Nadu will continue for the 2024 parliamentary polls.

It is to be noted that on Tuesday, AIADMK formally announced E K Palaniswami (EPS) as its General Secretary soon after Madras High Court today rejected applications by O Panneerselvam (OPS) and others seeking a stay on the results of the AIADMK general secretary elections.

Following the court order, EPS thanked cadres and said that he has been announced as General Secretary of the party. "After several difficulties, fulfilling the leader`s dreams, I`ve won as General Secretary by cadres. I thank all cadres. I`ve been announced as General Secretary.

The election officer has announced the result. I`ve been elected unanimously as General Secretary by cadres."Further, when asked about the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI)`s directive to `Aavin`, a state-owned manufacturer of dairy products, to use the term `Dahi` in its curd sachets, Palaniswami said, "he is not aware of the issue and does not want to comment"As per the latest update in the ongoing row state government has revised FSSAI`s order on Thursday.

Live Tv

AIADMKdahi controversyEdappadi Karuppa Palaniswami2024 Lok Sabha ElectionsE K PalaniswamiErode East by poll

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Surrender plan' of fugitive Amritpal
DNA Video
DNA: The 'truth' of UPI transactions being expensive
DNA Video
DNA: Why are doctors against 'right to health' in Rajasthan?
DNA Video
DNA: The passion of uniform made Agniveer
DNA Video
DNA: 'Project Report' of construction of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: A volcano of anger erupts in Israel
DNA Video
DNA: Was there a delay from Congress's 'army of lawyers'?
DNA Video
DNA : Rahul follows footsteps of Indira and Sonia
DNA Video
DNA: Will India be TB free by 2025?
DNA Video
DNA: New Zealand launches 'Love Better Campaign' to help people suffering from breakup