AIIMS BSc Nursing Post Basic Result 2022: The final result for the Bachelor of Science (BSc) Nursing 2022 (Post Basic) entrance test has been announced by the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi. On July 2, the AIIMS BSc nursing exam 2022 was held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, and 29 candidates passed the AIIMS BSc nursing post-basic exam 2022.

The AIIMS BSc Nursing result 2022 is now available at aiimsexams.ac.in, the official website. Candidates whose names appear on the merit list must now report to the AIIMS, New Delhi conference hall on July 28, 2022 at 10 a.m. for verification. Students must return to the same location on July 29, 2022 at 9:30 p.m. to complete the admission process.

AIIMS BSc Nursing Post Basic Result 2022: Here’s how to check

Visit the official website-- aiimsexams.ac.in.

On the homepage click on the 'Final Result of BSc Nursing (Post Basic) Course Entrance Examination-2022' link.

The AIIMS BSc nursing (post basic) result PDF will appear on the screen.

Download the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

The merit list includes candidate roll numbers and categories. Qualified candidates must also present their admit card, Class 10 or equivalent exam certificate, Class 12 or equivalent exam certificate, cast, EWS certificates (if applicable), written exam mark sheet, and diploma in General Nursing and Midwifery to be verified.