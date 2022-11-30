topStoriesenglish
AIIMS Delhi cyber attack: Server remains down for 7th day, e-hospital data restored

Delhi AIIMS server remained out of order for the 7th consecutive day, though e-hospital data has been restored, measures are being taken to avert future attacks, reports ANI. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Pallavi Mehra|Last Updated: Nov 30, 2022, 07:33 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • Delhi AIIMS server remained out of order for the 7th consecutive day
  • Measures are being taken to avert any such cyber attacks in the future
  • National Investigation Agency joins investigation

New Delhi: For the seventh consecutive day, the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) Delhi server remained out of order. Though the e-hospital data has been restored, the network is still being ‘sanitized’ before the services can be restored. Further, measures are being taken to avert any such cyber attacks in the future. All hospital services, including outpatient, in-patient, laboratories, etc., will continue to run in manual mode for the time being. "The e-Hospital data has been restored on the servers. The network is being sanitized before the services can be restored. The process is taking some time due to the volume of data and the large number of servers/computers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security," a statement from AIIMS read. 

On Monday (November 28) AIIMS' statement read, "The data restoration and server cleaning is in progress and is taking some time due to the volume of data and a large number of servers for the hospital services. Measures are being taken for cyber security." 

Also read: AIIMS cyber attack: Hackers demanding Rs 200 cr in cryptocurrency? Delhi police deny claim

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has also joined the investigation. The India Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-IN), Delhi Police, Intelligence Bureau, Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) representatives are already probing the incident. The internet services after the recommendations from the investigation agencies will remain blocked in AIIMS Delhi. 

Earlier AIIMS also issued a fresh set of Standard operating procedures (SOP) which says admission, discharge, and transfer of patients will be done manually at the hospital till e-Hospital is down. 

"Latest SOPs that have to be followed in manual mode till E-Hospital is down. Admission, discharge, and transfer are to be done manually at AIIMS, New Delhi. Indent to be done manually," the hospital said. It further said that the death or birth certificates are to be made manually on forms as per instruction from the working committee. 

"Only urgent samples to be sent and that too with filled forms. Only urgent investigations are to be sent with forms as per instruction from the working committee," it added. 

(With inputs from ANI)

