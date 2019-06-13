AIIMS MBBS 2019 results declared: Know required cut-offs

AIIMS MBBS 2019 results | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared the results of AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2019 at its official website aiimsexams.org on Thursday. The AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance examination was held on May 25 and 26 for admission to 1,150 seats across the country. AIIMS has also released cut-offs for next rounds of mock tests and counselling for each category.

The cut-off Percentile eligible for the Mock Round / 1st Round of Seat Allocation / Online Counselling for each category is:

Category Cut-off Percentile Eligible Overall Rank Category Rank UR 99.3152787 2340 2340 UR-PWBD 95.3948306 15863 15863 OBC(NCL) 98.7410432 4312 1240 PWBD-OBC (NCL) 90.3963487 32709 12356 SC 92.1628908 26850 688 PWBD- SC 86.0098826 47809 1856 ST 90.3549199 33190 216 PWBD-ST None qualified None qualified None qualified The cut off percentile of the qualified candidates according to the procedure mentioned in the Prospectus for different categories is::

Category Percentile cut-off UR 98.1246748 UR PWBD 95.2939507 OBC (NCL) 95.2939507 PWBD-OBC (NCL) 90.2036135 SC/ST 90.2036135 SC/ST PWBD 82.2825521

A total of 11,380 have qualified - 7,352 males, 4,027 females and one third gender candidate.

A total 338457 candidates including 157488 males, 180934 females and 35 third gender candidates appeared for the examination, the AIIMS said in a statement.