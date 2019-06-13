AIIMS MBBS 2019 results declared: Know required cut-offs

AIIMS MBBS 2019 results | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared the results of AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2019 at its official website aiimsexams.org on Thursday. The AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance examination was held on May 25 and 26 for admission to 1,150 seats across the country. AIIMS has also released cut-offs for next rounds of mock tests and counselling for each category.
The cut-off Percentile eligible for the Mock Round / 1st Round of Seat Allocation / Online Counselling for each category is:
|Category
|Cut-off Percentile Eligible
|Overall Rank
|Category Rank
|UR
|99.3152787
|2340
|2340
|UR-PWBD
|95.3948306
|15863
|15863
|OBC(NCL)
|98.7410432
|4312
|1240
|PWBD-OBC (NCL)
|90.3963487
|32709
|12356
|SC
|92.1628908
|26850
|688
|PWBD- SC
|86.0098826
|47809
|1856
|ST
|90.3549199
|33190
|216
|PWBD-ST
|None qualified
|None qualified
|None qualified
The cut off percentile of the qualified candidates according to the procedure mentioned in the Prospectus for different categories is::
|Category
|Percentile cut-off
|UR
|98.1246748
|UR PWBD
|95.2939507
|OBC (NCL)
|95.2939507
|PWBD-OBC (NCL)
|90.2036135
|SC/ST
|90.2036135
|SC/ST PWBD
|82.2825521
A total of 11,380 have qualified - 7,352 males, 4,027 females and one third gender candidate.
A total 338457 candidates including 157488 males, 180934 females and 35 third gender candidates appeared for the examination, the AIIMS said in a statement.