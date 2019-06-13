close

AIIMS MBBS 2019

AIIMS MBBS 2019 results declared: Know required cut-offs

AIIMS has also released cut-offs for next rounds of mock tests and counselling for each category.

Representative image

AIIMS MBBS 2019 results | The All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, has declared the results of AIIMS MBBS entrance exam 2019 at its official website aiimsexams.org on Thursday. The  AIIMS MBBS 2019 entrance examination was held on May 25 and 26 for admission to 1,150 seats across the country. AIIMS has also released cut-offs for next rounds of mock tests and counselling for each category.

The cut-off Percentile eligible for the Mock Round / 1st Round of Seat Allocation / Online Counselling for each category is: 

 

Category Cut-off Percentile Eligible Overall Rank Category Rank
UR 99.3152787 2340 2340
UR-PWBD 95.3948306 15863 15863
OBC(NCL) 98.7410432 4312 1240
PWBD-OBC (NCL) 90.3963487 32709 12356
SC 92.1628908 26850 688
PWBD- SC 86.0098826 47809 1856
ST 90.3549199 33190 216
PWBD-ST None qualified None qualified None qualified

The cut off percentile of the qualified candidates according to the procedure mentioned in the Prospectus for different categories is::

Category Percentile cut-off
UR 98.1246748
UR PWBD 95.2939507
OBC (NCL) 95.2939507
PWBD-OBC (NCL) 90.2036135
SC/ST 90.2036135
SC/ST PWBD 82.2825521

A total of 11,380 have qualified - 7,352 males, 4,027 females and one third gender candidate.

A total 338457 candidates including 157488 males, 180934 females and 35 third gender candidates appeared for the examination, the AIIMS said in a statement.

