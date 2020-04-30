AIIMS provides teleconsultation facility to help follow-up patients amid COVID-19 lockdown

New Delhi: All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi on Thursday (April 30) came out with a new facility to help the follow-up patients, who can now book advance appointments for teleconsultations by calling the number +9115444155, according to a statement by the premier medical institute.

It said, "the follow-up patients of AIIMS, New Delhi can now book advance appointments for teleconsultation by calling the number 9115444155. After verification of the UHID numbers, an appointment will be scheduled. A message to this effect will be sent to the patients through an SMS after booking an appointment."

"The patients will be able to update their registered mobile numbers while booking the appointment," the statement said.

The facility to book appointments on phone will be available from 8:30am to 2:30pm on all working days i.e., from Monday to Saturday, it said, adding "On the day of their appointment, the patients will receive a phone call from the concerned department on their registered phone/mobile numbers, during the regular OPD/Clinic times."

Notably, the arrangement has been made for the lockdown period due to COVID-19 and as long as the regular OPDs/Clinics remain closed.