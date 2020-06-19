AIMIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi ‘disappointed’ over not being invited to all-party meet, writes to PM Modi

HYDERABAD: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) MP Asaduddin Owaisi is reportedly upset that his party has not been invited to the all-party meeting convened by the Prime Minister on conflict with China.

"It is disappointing that my party was not invited to today's all-party meeting on China border issue,” the AIMIM chief.

Wrote to @PMOIndia about the growing concerns regarding Chinese incursions into Indian territory. We’ve lost 20 brave personnel besides our territory to Chinese occupation. Recovering this territory by any means necessary is the best way to avenge the killings of our men pic.twitter.com/8GlIMxZQ9l — Asaduddin Owaisi (@asadowaisi) June 19, 2020

He made these remarks in a letter addressed to PM Narendra Modi, who is set to chair the crucial meeting today.

At least 20 political parties are likely to attend the all-party meeting called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss the situation at the border areas with China.

The meeting is scheduled to be held at 5 pm today through video conferencing. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, BJP president Jagat Prakash Nadda will also be present in the virtual party meeting.

This is the first all-party meeting called by PM Modi after the death of 20 Indian soldiers in a violent face-off with Chinese troops at patrol point 14 on Monday night in Ladakh`s Galwan valley.

According to sources, former BJP chief Rajnath Singh had on Thursday personally invited all leaders on behalf of the Prime Minister.

After facing criticism from parties such as Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and RJD that they had not received any invitation to the meet, sources clarified that only recognised national parties, those with over five MPs in the Lok Sabha, leading parties from the Northeast and parties with Union Cabinet Ministers had been invited.

"In order to discuss the situation in the India-China border areas, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called for an all-party meeting at 5 pm on June 19. Presidents of various political parties would take part in this virtual meeting," PMO had tweeted.

The meeting was called after at least 20 Indian Army personnel, including a Colonel rank officer, lost their lives in a violent face-off with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley area of Ladakh on June 15 night.

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Rashtriya Janata Dal and AIMIM lashed out at PM Narendra Modi and BJP for being snubbed from the all-party meet on the crucial issue, based on their negligible parliamentary presence.



The AAP, which has 4 MPs, accused the central government of political arrogance when it should seek cooperation.

The RJD has 80 MLAs in Bihar and is also the single-largest party in the state. It has five MPs in the Rajya Sabha.