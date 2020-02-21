Air Force One: All about US President's 'Flying Oval Office' which will bring Donald Trump to India

US President Donald Trump and wife Melania Trump will be visiting India on February 24-25, and they will be accompanied by daughter Ivanka Trump and son-in-law Jared Kushner. The US President will be flying to India in his world-famous Air Force One, which is also termed as a fortress in the sky or the “Flying Oval Office”.

Here are 10 key facts on the Air Force One, which is the official plane of the US President:

1. Air Force One has a sophisticated cabin not only for the President to relax and hold office meetings but also equipped with facilities to save him during any adverse situation.

2. Air Force One is one of the largest commercial airliner manufactured by Boeing. It is also one of the most recognizable symbols of the US President's office.

3. The Air Force One refers to one of two highly customized Boeing 747-200B series aircraft. They carry the tail codes 28000 and 29000, while the Air Force designation for the aircraft is VC-25A.

4. Air Force One is based on the Boeing’s most successful and renowned 747 airplane known for its double-decker cabin and a large hump. It is also capable of refueling midair, unlike commercial jetliners who carry a fixed fuel and have to land for refueling.

5. The super plane is also termed as a fortress due to its defence systems. Its onboard electronics are hardened to protect against an electromagnetic pulse. The Air Force One boasts of advanced secure communication equipment that make it a mobile command center in case of an attack on the United States. The plane has electronic counter-measures (ECM) to jam enemy radars and also carries flares in its wings to counter enemy missiles.

6. The cabin of Air Force One has 4,000 square feet of floor space on three levels, besides a dedicated medical suite with an operating room, permanent onboard doctor and containers carrying blood for the President.

7. The President stays on an extensive suite with a large office and conference room. The plane, which never flies alone, has two food preparation galleys and can feed 100 people at a time. Ahead of Air Force One, several cargo planes fly to provide the President with services needed in remote locations.

8. The US President travels with senior advisors, Secret Service officers, traveling press, and other guests. They all have their quarters to stay. The Air Force One can carry 102 passengers, including 26 crew members.

9. Air Force One or Boeing 747-200 was first delivered in 1990 during the administration of President George HW Bush. It is maintained and operated by the Presidential Airlift Group, part of the White House Military Office founded in 1944 on the direction of President Franklin D Roosevelt.

10. According to reports, President Donald Trump is in talks with Boeing for a new 747-800 series of planes, which will be more advanced and luxurious.