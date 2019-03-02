NEW DELHI: Air Marshal RD Mathur, takes over as the Air Officer Commanding in Chief, Eastern Air Command of the Indian Air Force, 01 Mar 19.

An alumnus of St Joseph's Academy, Dehradun, the Air Marshal joined the National Defence Academy in 1978 and was commissioned into the fighter stream of the Indian Air Force in June 1982.

He attended the Defence Services Staff College, Wellington and the National Defence College, New Delhi and holds M.Sc and M.Phil degrees in Defence and Strategic Studies.

He commanded a frontline fighter squadron and an airbase in the western sector. His staff appointments included Principal Director, Information & Electronics Warfare and Assistant Chief of Air Staff (Space) at Air HQ New Delhi, Air Defence Commander at HQ Eastern Air Command, and Senior Air Staff Officer at HQ South Western Air Command, Gandhinagar.

He is a Qualified Flying Instructor and Instrument Rating Examiner with over 5000 hours of flying experience on a variety of fighter aircraft, trainers and helicopters. For his distinguished service, he was awarded the Vishisht Seva Medal in 2003 and Ati Vishisht Seva Medal in 2014 by the President of India.