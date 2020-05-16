Airport Authority of India issues guidelines as flight operations may resume in lockdown 4.0

New Delhi: As India prepares to enter the fourth phase of lockdown, the Airport Authority of India (AAI) issued six-pointers guidelines on Saturday (May 16, 2020) indicating the resumption of domestic flights operation in the country. The guidelines laid down the rules one needs to follow while choosing to travel by air.

Aarogya Setu app, wearing a mask, and maintaining social distancing of at least 4 feet was the points highlighted in guidelines. Taking to Twitter, Airport Authority of India, sad, ''With the possibility of resumption of domestic flights soon, #AAI has released some steps that must be followed so passengers are fully geared up while travelling. Wear a mask, carry a hand sanitizer, keep docs handy & register on #AarogyaSetuApp. #AAICares.''

In the guidelines, AAI also asked people to wash and sanitize there hands frequently and cooperate with the airport staff during this tough and critical time.

The Airport Authority of India looks after the development and maintenance of the airports across the country and reports to the Ministry of Civil Aviation.

The domestic and international flight operations were suspended in March, to contain the spread of the virus. However, the government is now mulling to resume the domestic flight operations with certain restrictions.

Air India special flights are continuously seen evacuating stranded Indians from foreign countries in India's Vandhe Bharat Mission.

Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri had earlier said that airlines should only open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government in this regard. He said, "The Ministry of Civil Aviation clarifies that so far no decision has been taken to open domestic or international operations. Airlines are advised to open their bookings only after a decision in this regard has been taken by the Government," had tweeted.