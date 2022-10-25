NewsIndia
AISSEE 2023

AISSEE 2023 registrations begins at aissee.nta.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

AISSEE 2023: Candidates can apply for admissions in Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools on the official website - aissee.nta.nic.in, scroll down for more information.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 25, 2022, 02:23 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

AISSEE 2023 registrations begins at aissee.nta.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

AISSEE 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the notification for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination, AISSEE 2023. Candidates can submit their AISSEE application form on the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in, if they intend to apply for admissions into Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools throughout India. According to the NTA's official timetable, the AISSEE 2023 Exam will be held on January 8 in about 180 cities across the nation. The application deadline for the AISSEE exam is November 30, 2022.

AISSEE 2023: Important Details

  • AISSEE 2023 will be held on January 8, 2023.
  • The last date to apply is November 30, 2022 till 5 PM. Candidates can submit the fees till 11:50 PM on the last date.
  • For Class 6 Admissions - Candidates must be between 10 to 12 years old as of March 31, 2023.
  • Admission for Girls is open in Class 6 in all Sainik Schools.
  • For Class 9 Admissions - Candidates must be between 13 to 15 years of age as of March 31, 2023. Candidates should have cleared their Class 8th exam from a recognised school.
  • The exam will be held in offline mode and in pen and paper mode. Candidates would be given MCQ based questions.

AISSEE 2023; download the official notice here

AISSEE 2023: Here’s how to apply

  • Visit the official website – aissee.nta.nic.in
  • On the homepage, click on the link provided for the AISSEE 2023 application form
  • Candidates can refer to the direct link mentioned above for reference.
  • Enter your details such as name, date of birth and other details
  • Fill in the application form, upload all necessary documents
  • Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form
  • Download and take a printout for future references.

AISSEE 2023; direct link here

Candidates from the General, OBC NCL, Defense, and Ex-Servicemen categories must submit an exam fee of Rs. 650. The exam costs Rs. 500 for applicants from the SC and ST categories. Exam fees can be paid online using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI by candidates.

Live Tv

AISSEE 2023aissee application form 2023nta aissee 2023nta aisseeNTAsainik school form 2023sainik school registrationaissee 2023 registrationaissee registrationaissee form date 2023aissee nta nic in 2023aissee 2023 application form dateaisee 2023 application form date

Trending news

indian weapons atmanirbhar bharat
DNA: Analysis of India becoming self-reliant in defense
DNA Video
DNA: Remove negative thoughts from every corner of mind this Diwali
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News celebrates Diwali jawans in Poonch
DNA Video
DNA: Interesting Journey of India's Most 'Holy Village'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi celebrates Diwali among soldiers in Kargil
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; October 23, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: A Village That Celebrates 'Kali Diwali'
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi breaking political myths with clothes!
DNA Video
DNA: If you want life's safety, then leave 'laziness'...
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive ground report from the site of Ram Mandir