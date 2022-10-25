AISSEE 2023 registrations begins at aissee.nta.nic.in- Here’s how to apply

AISSEE 2023: National Testing Agency, NTA has released the notification for the All India Sainik Schools Entrance Examination, AISSEE 2023. Candidates can submit their AISSEE application form on the official website, aissee.nta.nic.in, if they intend to apply for admissions into Class 6 and Class 9 in Sainik Schools throughout India. According to the NTA's official timetable, the AISSEE 2023 Exam will be held on January 8 in about 180 cities across the nation. The application deadline for the AISSEE exam is November 30, 2022.

AISSEE 2023: Important Details

AISSEE 2023 will be held on January 8, 2023.

The last date to apply is November 30, 2022 till 5 PM. Candidates can submit the fees till 11:50 PM on the last date.

For Class 6 Admissions - Candidates must be between 10 to 12 years old as of March 31, 2023.

Admission for Girls is open in Class 6 in all Sainik Schools.

For Class 9 Admissions - Candidates must be between 13 to 15 years of age as of March 31, 2023. Candidates should have cleared their Class 8th exam from a recognised school.

The exam will be held in offline mode and in pen and paper mode. Candidates would be given MCQ based questions.

AISSEE 2023: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official website – aissee.nta.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the link provided for the AISSEE 2023 application form

Candidates can refer to the direct link mentioned above for reference.

Enter your details such as name, date of birth and other details

Fill in the application form, upload all necessary documents

Pay the application fees, if any, and submit the form

Download and take a printout for future references.

Candidates from the General, OBC NCL, Defense, and Ex-Servicemen categories must submit an exam fee of Rs. 650. The exam costs Rs. 500 for applicants from the SC and ST categories. Exam fees can be paid online using a credit card, debit card, net banking, or UPI by candidates.