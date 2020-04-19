हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Ajaz Khan

Ajaz Khan, arrested over objectionable Facebook post, sent to police custody till April 24

Khan's lawyer had sought bail for the actor, but the court rejected it saying his offence, for which he has been charged under IPC Section 153A is not bailable.

Ajaz Khan, arrested over objectionable Facebook post, sent to police custody till April 24

Mumbai: Actor Ajaz Khan, arrested for allegedly uploading an objectionable Facebook post, was on Sunday produced before a Mumbai court which remanded him in police custody till April 24.

According to the PTI, Ajaz's lawyer Nazneen Khatri sought bail for the actor, but the court rejected it saying his offence, for which he has been charged under Indian Penal Code Section 153A (promoting enmity between different groups), is non-bailable.

On Saturday, Ajaz was summoned to Khar police station and later arrested for making few comments during a Facebook live session. "The actor was produced before the Bandra metropolitan court which remanded him in police custody till April 24. Now, he will be lodged at the Bandra police station lockup. We are further probing the case," Khar police station's senior inspector Gajanan Kabdule said.

A case was registered in the Khar Police station against the actor under sections 153A, 121, 117, 188, 501, 504, 505 (2) under the Indian Penal Code (IPC). 153A is an offence for promoting disharmony.

Ajaz, who had participated in reality TV show 'Bigg Boss', was arrested in July, 2019 for posting objectionable videos that could have allegedly caused enmity among communities, police said at the time. Before that, he was held for allegedly possessing banned drugs in October 2018.

