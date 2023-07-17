trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2636730
NewsIndia
AJIT PAWAR

Ajit Pawar, Rebel NCP Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar, Second Meeting In 24 Hours

Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel, who was part of the meeting, said he and Ajit Pawar would attend the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 17, 2023, 05:37 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Ajit Pawar, Rebel NCP Leaders Meet Sharad Pawar, Second Meeting In 24 Hours

Mumbai: The Nationalist Congress Party faction under Ajit Pawar and 15 of his MLAs on Monday met Sharad Pawar at the YB Chavan Centre in Mumbai and asked him to ensure the party stays united. This is the second meeting of Ajit Pawar, who was sworn in as Maharashtra deputy chief minister on July 2, and his MLAs with the NCP supremo in two days.

Rajya Sabha MP Praful Patel, who was part of the meeting, said he and Ajit Pawar would attend the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) meeting in Delhi on Tuesday.

"In today's meeting with Sharad Pawar, we again asked him to ensure that the NCP stays united," Patel said.

cre Trending Stories

Those MLAs (of the Ajit Pawar faction) who could not meet Sharad Pawar during the meeting held on Sunday were present on this occasion, Patel told reporters.

CRE Recommended Stories

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: China is responsible for 70 lakh deaths from Corona
DNA Video
DNA: ICC World Cup 2023 trophy launched in 'space' at 1,20,000 feet above
DNA Video
DNA: Today is the longest day of this year. Today's History | Latest Hindi News
DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded