Ajit Pawar's 'Power-Play' Triggers Clashes Within Shinde Group MLAs! CM Shinde Heads To Mumbai from Nagpur to Resolve Crisis

In accordance with the information provided by sources, a confrontation took place between two MLAs from the Shinde group on Tuesday evening. 

Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 09:56 AM IST

Maharashtra Politics: Following Ajit Pawar's entry into power and the direct induction of nine Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MLAs into the state cabinet, a major clash has ensued within the Shinde group. The sudden inclusion of Ajit Pawar as Deputy Chief Minister, along with the nine MLAs, has left the Shinde group in a state of turmoil. The disgruntled MLAs and party workers from the Shinde group have raised serious concerns. In order to resolve the issue, Chief Minister Shinde has decided to visit Nagpur and then head to Mumbai, bypassing the President's visit.

In accordance with the information provided by sources, a confrontation took place between two MLAs from the Shinde group on Tuesday evening. Following this, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde left Nagpur for Mumbai, cancelling his scheduled official visit. On the same day, a meeting of the Maharashtra government's cabinet was disrupted. It was attended by Ajit Pawar and eight other NCP ministers. Soon after, reports emerged about Ajit Pawar providing financial assistance to the group.


