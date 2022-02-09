Alert Delhi-NCR residents! Some liquor shops to remain closed today and tomorrow; details here

New Delhi: In view of the first phase Assembly polls in Uttar Pradesh, the liquor shops on the Delhi border located within 100 metres to neighbouring Ghaziabad and Noida will be closed on Wednesday and Thursday.

Dry days are being observed (before 48 hours of polling day) from 6 PM on February 8 to February 10 till the end of polling and again on the counting day on March 10, a notice issued by the Excise Commissioner of Delhi stated.

The order will be mandatory for all the licensees of the Excise department whose retail vends or premises are situated within 100 meters in Delhi from the Delhi-UP border in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, the notice added.

It is noteworthy that Uttar Pradesh will go to the polls in seven phases between February 10 and March 7. Voting for the first phase will be held in Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar (Noida) districts on February 10.

(With inputs from PTI)

