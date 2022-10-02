Rapper Alfaaz ATTACKED, Honey Singh posts WARNING msg, PIC on Instagram

Punab singer Alfaaz Singh aka Amanjot Singh Panwar has been attacked and is admitted to a hospital, top Punjabi singer Honey Singh said, roughly two months after the brutal killing of famous Punjabi rapper Sidhu Moosewala. Honey Singh shared a picture of Alfaaz from the hospital and penned a message for the 'planner'.

Sharing the photo, he wrote, "My brother itaslialfaaz was attacked last nite, Who ever planned this**** I won't let u go !! Take my words !! Everyone pls pray for him."

Honey Singh didn't give any further details of the attack or Alfaaz's present medical condition.

As per sources in the police department, police booker Raipur Rani resident Vicky, who allegedly hit Alfaaz, with a pick-up Tempo after an altercation broke out between the singer, the eatery owner and the suspect over money matters on Landran-Banur Road in Mohali.

A case has been registered a case against Vicky under sections 279, 337, 338 of the IPC at the Sohana Police Station.