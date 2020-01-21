Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan calls Afzal Guru 'scapegoat', wants his hanging to be probed

Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt's mother Soni Razdan on Tuesday (January 21) sparked controversy by raising question over the hanging of Parliament attack convict Afzal Guru, saying that Guru was made the 'scapegoat'.

Razdan, who is also an actress, demanded an enquiry into Guru's hanging and said this is a travesty of justice. "This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat," tweeted Razdan.

This is a travesty of justice. Who is going to bring back a man from the dead if he is innocent. This is why the death penalty is not to be used lightly. And this is why there also needs to be a solid enquiry into why Afzal Guru was made the scapegoat https://t.co/UUVV2Z9UGU — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) January 21, 2020

Razdan said that an inquiry should also be conducted to find out why disgraced Jammu and Kashmir DGP Davinder Singh was not probed after Afzal Guru claimed in a letter that Singh forced him to bring a terrorist from Kashmir to Delhi. Afzal had also claimed in the letter that the terrorist, who later carried out Parliament attack, knew Singh.

'There Should be Inquiry into Why Davinder Singh Was Let off after Afzal... https://t.co/rEaEEdl1Aw via @YouTube There should also be an enquiry as to how people like Afzal are tortured and forced to carry out terrorist activities for criminals and then get the death penalty ! — Soni Razdan (@Soni_Razdan) January 21, 2020

"There should also be an enquiry as to how people like Afzal are tortured and forced to carry out terrorist activities for criminals and then get the death penalty," Razdan noted.

Notably, Singh was arrested on January 11 along with Hizbul Mujahideen terrorists Naveed Babu, his accomplice Rafi Ahmad and a lawyer named Irfan from a car on the highway near Kulgam. Singh is currently in the custody of Jammu and Kashmir police and it is expected that National Investigation Agency would soon interrogate him.

Live TV

On January 18, intelligence agencies sources had said that some suspected terrorists arrested by the Delhi Police in 2005 had exposed their secret association with Singh. The intelligence sources have connected Singh to an incident in 2005 when seven suspected terrorists were arrested by Delhi Police with AK-47 and large amounts of fake currency notes. The arrested terrorists were suspected to be affiliated with Hizbul Mujahideen.

One of those arrested was Haji Ghulam Moinuddin Dar alias Zahid who was in possession of an important document provided to him by Devinder Singh. The document stated that Ghulam Moinuddin was a resident of Pulwama and that he always kept a pistol and a wireless set with him and that the recipient of this letter be released without any inquiry/investigation. This document was written on Devinder Singh's letterhead and was signed by him.