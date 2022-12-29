All about Marion Biotech - Pharma firm whose cough syrup Dok1 Max is linked to Uzbekistan children deaths

New Delhi: Following the allegations by the Uzbekistan Health Ministry that at least 18 children died after consuming Indian cough syrup DoK-1 Max, a joint inspection of Noida-based manufacturer Marion Biotech is being carried out by teams of the Uttar Pradesh Drug Control Department, Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) and the Noida Police. Earlier, an Indian pharma company Maiden Pharmaceuticals was linked to the death of over 66 children in Gambia. However, the Drugs Controller General of India had claimed the WHO drew a premature link.

All about Marion Biotech

Marion Biotech, headquartered in Sector 67 of Noida, is a licensed manufacturer and holds license for manufacturing of Dok1 Max syrup and Tablet for export purpose granted by Drugs Controller, Uttar Pradesh. As per the pharma company's LinkedIn, It is a flagship company of Emerox Group and operates primarily in the pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, herbal and cosmetics businesses.

The company claims its products are brand leaders and a house hould name in several Central Asian countries, Central & Latin America, South East Asia and Africa.

The company website states that Dok1 Max syrup contains three paracetamol, Guaifenesin and Phenylephrine Hydrochloride.

Experts say that cough syrups sometimes contain "unacceptable levels" of Diethylene Glycol and Ethylene Glycol. The syrup becomes harmful if there is even a slight difference in their quantity.

Meanwhile, Marion Biotech Pharma company has said that it has sent samples of the said cough syrup for testing and has also halted the production of the product.

Hasan Harris, the legal representative of Marion Biotech, said the governments of both countries are looking into the matter and inquiring. "There is no problem from our end and no issue in testing. We have been there for the past ten years. Once the government report will come, we will look into it. For now, the manufacturing has stopped," Harris said.

(With agency inputs)