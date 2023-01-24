All About Suhani Shah - Woman Reading People's Mind On TV Amid Bageshwar Dham Row

Amid an ongoing controversy around Bageshwar Dham trust chief Pandit Dhirendra Shastri, a woman - who identifies herself as a magician - has become a regular face across the top Hindi and English news channels.

Suhani Shah, 32, has been 'reading people's mind' on television - a presentation many people have termed as scripted. Ironically, Shah herself claims that 'mind-reading' is an art form and one needs no 'divine powers' (Divya Shaktiyan) as claimed Bageshwar Dham Trust chief Dhirendra Shastri.

Who is Suhani Shah?

Suhani Shah, who never went to school after class 1, terms herself a master of witchcraft art.

Having perfomed her first stage show at the age of 7, Suhani Shah has been active in the field of magic for two and a half decades. She did her first stage show at the age of 7 on 22 October 1997 at Ahmedabad's 'Thakor Bhai Desai' Hall, Ahmedabad.

Childhood dream

Suhani, in many interviews, has said that she wanted to become a magician since childhood.

Now popularly known as Jaadu Pari, Suhani Shah has been doing magic for the last 25 years. She started learning the art of witchcraft at the age of five.

Hypnotherapist, Author and Life Coach

Apart from being a well-known magician, Suhani is also a Corporate Trainer, Life Coach, professional hypnotherapist and the author of 5 books. She has been travelled across the world for over two decades now, performing at shows, talking at conferences, and training other magicians.

As she traveled across the world, many came to her asking about supernatural powers, which encouraged her to learn the psychological assessment of people. After which, she decided to write a book about her experience of learning psychological assessment of people.

Suhani Shah's popularity

Suhani Shah is very active on social media apart from performing mind reading in-stage shows. Suhani Shah's YouTube channel has been running since 21 October 2007.

Suhani Shah has performed live magic on many news channels and shows including Kareena Kapoor, Zakir Khan, Saina Nehwal, and Sandeep Maheshwari.