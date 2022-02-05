All about ZyCov D, India's first needleless vaccine launched in Bihar's Patna

New Delhi: ZyCov D, India’s first needle-free and second indigenous Covid-19 vaccine has been launched in Bihar’s Patna and is a sigh of relief for those with fear of needles.

The concerned vaccine is being administered at three vaccination centres in Patna- Patliputra Sports Complex, Polytechnic College and Gurunanak Bhawan and will be administered in three doses.

As India rolls out the administration of its first needleless Covid vaccine, here’s everything explained about the ZyCov D.

What is the ZyCov-D vaccine, and how does it work?

ZyCov D is a plasmid DNA vaccine, which means it is a vaccine that uses a genetically engineered, non-replicating version of a type of DNA molecule known as a ‘plasmid.” It is the world’s first DNA vaccine.

In a layman’s language, this vaccine is directly thwarted into a person’s DNA as ‘plasmids’ and triggered a scientific immune response.

The plasmids in this case are loaded with the instructions to make the spike protein of SARS-CoV-2, the coronavirus that causes Covid-19.

Thus, when the vaccine is administered it informs the cells in the recipient’s body, so they can begin making the spiky outer layer of the virus. Subsequently, our immune system then perceives it as a threat and develop antibodies in response.

How is ZyCov D administered?

The vaccine, which is needleless and painless is given in three doses within the gap of 28 days.

This means the first shot is given on Day 0 the second shot on Day 28 and the third on Day 56.

This apart, the vaccine will be given using a spring-powered device that delivers the shot as a narrow, precise stream of fluid that penetrates the skin.

Is ZyCov D safe?

ZyCov D, which is produced by a Gujarat based pharmaceutical giant Zydus Cadila, has been tested on over 28,000 participants in all and was approved by Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) in August 2021 for age groups.

In December 2020, Zydus Group chairman Pankaj R Patel had said that the first two phases of the trial showed that the vaccine was “safe and immunogenic”.

For now, the ZyCov D vaccine is only being given to adults.

