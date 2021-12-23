हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Delhi

All adults in Delhi are vaccinated with one COVID vaccine dose: Govt

Delhi on Thursday achieved the milestone of administering at least one dose of Covid vaccine to all above 18.

All adults in Delhi are vaccinated with one COVID vaccine dose: Govt

New Delhi: Delhi on Thursday (December 23) achieved the milestone of administering at least one dose of Covid vaccine to all above 18, according to government data.

According to the Cowin dashboard, 1,48,27,546 people in the capital have taken at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine by 8 pm on Thursday.

As per the draft roll published on November 1, 2021, the total number of electors in Delhi stands at 1,47,95,949.

Over 2,53,37,557 doses have been administered in the city since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. As many as 1,05,10,011 people have received both doses.

Over 1.22 lakh people were vaccinated against coronavirus in Delhi on Thursday.

