All for political mileage: Guntur's Mayor on BJP's rename Jinnah Tower demand

New Delhi: Rubbishing the emergence of any intense controversy around the name of Jinnah Tower in Andhra Pradesh, Guntur’s Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said that there is nothing wrong with the name of the spot and that it is just BJP’s attempt to gain political mileage in the state.

“There is nothing wrong with the name of Jinnah Tower. BJP is only making criticism to gain political mileage,” ANI quotes Naidu as saying.

There is nothing wrong with the name of Jinnah Tower. BJP is only making criticism to gain political mileage: Guntur Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu pic.twitter.com/mxqvieWJha — ANI (@ANI) February 3, 2022

The statements come after the ruling Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR government announced that the national flag would be hoisted at Jinnah Tower in Guntur became a centre of criticism after group Hindu Vahini members were detained for trying to unfurl the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day.

On the flag move, Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa said, "Hindus and Muslims have been living very peacefully here. We are doing it to send a message that we all stand united. BJP was trying to rake up this issue unnecessarily."

On January 26, a few Hindu Vahini members were prevented from hoisting the national flag at Guntur’s Jinnah Tower by the Andhra Pradesh Police, saying the celebrations could lead to communal trouble in the area.

They were reportedly detained for a brief period and were later released.

The video of police using force to disperse the Hindu Vahini workers from the site led to castigation from the BJP and other nationalists, who have for long have been demanding to rename the tower.

