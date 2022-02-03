हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Jinnah Tower controversy

All for political mileage: Guntur's Mayor on BJP's rename Jinnah Tower demand

Guntur’s Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said that there is nothing wrong with the name of the spot and that it is just BJP’s attempt to gain political mileage in the state.

All for political mileage: Guntur&#039;s Mayor on BJP&#039;s rename Jinnah Tower demand

New Delhi: Rubbishing the emergence of any intense controversy around the name of Jinnah Tower in Andhra Pradesh, Guntur’s Mayor Kavati Manohar Naidu said that there is nothing wrong with the name of the spot and that it is just BJP’s attempt to gain political mileage in the state.

“There is nothing wrong with the name of Jinnah Tower. BJP is only making criticism to gain political mileage,” ANI quotes Naidu as saying.

The statements come after the ruling Jagan Mohan Reddy-led YSR government announced that the national flag would be hoisted at Jinnah Tower in Guntur became a centre of criticism after group Hindu Vahini members were detained for trying to unfurl the tricolour on the occasion of Republic Day.

On the flag move, Guntur East MLA Md Mustafa said, "Hindus and Muslims have been living very peacefully here. We are doing it to send a message that we all stand united. BJP was trying to rake up this issue unnecessarily."

On January 26, a few Hindu Vahini members were prevented from hoisting the national flag at Guntur’s Jinnah Tower by the Andhra Pradesh Police, saying the celebrations could lead to communal trouble in the area.

They were reportedly detained for a brief period and were later released.

 The video of police using force to disperse the Hindu Vahini workers from the site led to castigation from the BJP and other nationalists, who have for long have been demanding to rename the tower.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Jinnah Tower controversyJinnah TowerBJPYSRnational flag
Next
Story

Ignore your party this time, vote for broom: Arvind Kejriwal request BJP, Congress workers in Goa

Must Watch

PT1M51S

Zee Top 10: Akhilesh Yadav will reach Noida after 10 years