All is not WELL with Rahul Gandhi, WRONG 'National Anthem' played at Bharat Jodo Yatra creates BIG confusion- WATCH

Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra is in the news once again, but for a not-so-flattering news. A major goof-up happened during a public gathering at Maharashtra's Washim when Rahul Gandhi was standing on the stage. A purported video, that has now gone viral, shows Gandhi - along with other Congress leaders KC Venugopal and Nana Patole - standing on stage and waiting for 'Rashtriya Geet' to be played.

While Rahul and others waited for India's 'Rashtriya Geet', much to Congress' embarrassment, 'Sayaun Thunga Phool Ka' - Nepal's national anthem - started playing. It was only after a few seconds that it dawned on the party gathered that what was playing was not India's 'Rashtriya Geet'! The video has now gone viral with people widely sharing the video.



Meanwhile, Rahul Gandhi on Thursday said Hindutva ideologue Vinayak Damodar Savarkar helped the British, adding that he wrote a mercy petition to the then rulers. Addressing a press conference, Gandhi showed a paper to the media persons, claiming it was a letter written by Savarkar to the British. "I will read the last line, which says 'I beg to remain your most obedient servant' and is signed V D Savarkar," Gandhi said at the media interaction during his Bharat Jodo Yatra foot march which is in the last leg in Maharashtra.

His comments came after Shiv Sena leader Uddhav Thackeray said he does not agree with Gandhi's views on Savarkar. Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis has also claimed that Gandhi has been "shamelessly lying" about Savarkar. Gandhi said he was of the view that Savarkar signed the letter out of fear and in doing so, betrayed Mahatma Gandhi, Sardar Patel, Pandit Nehru, and other leaders of the freedom struggle.

The Congress MP said the BJP has been spreading hatred, fear and violence in the country. On the perception that the opposition has been unable to take on the BJP, Gandhi said that perception is superficial because the opposition doesn't control institutions, media and judiciary. "Showing compassion and affection even to your opponents are Indian values. The yatra is doing the same," he said. "You can disagree with the views of your opponent by showing affection and love," he said.

Also read: Shraddha Walker murder case: Aftab Poonawalla confesses he BURNT her face to..