Parliament

All-party meet on Nov 28 ahead of Parliament's winter session, PM Modi likely to attend: Report

The upcoming Parliament session will see a host of Bills being taken up including one to repeal the three contentious farms laws.

All-party meet on Nov 28 ahead of Parliament’s winter session, PM Modi likely to attend: Report

New Delhi: A day before the winter session of the parliament kicks off, an all-party meeting will be held on November 28.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to attend the meeting, reported ANI citing sources.

The upcoming Parliament session will see a host of Bills being taken up including one to repeal the three contentious farms laws. An announcement regarding this was made by PM Modi last week.

The Personal Data Protection Bill, 2019 will also be tabled in the Parliament this session. The draft report of the Bill was cleared by the Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) on Monday. The Bill seeks to provide for the protection of the privacy of individuals relating to their personal data.

Tags:
ParliamentParliament's winter sessionall-party meetingNarendra Modi
