NOIDA SCHOOLS

All Schools In Noida, Greater Noida Closed Due To Trains

 Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rains this morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

Last Updated: Jul 26, 2023, 09:13 AM IST|Source: PTI

Noida: All schools up to class 12 in Noida and Greater Noida will remain closed on Wednesday due to rain and waterlogging, the Gautam Buddh Nagar district administration said. Parts of Delhi and the National Capital Region (NCR) received heavy rains this morning, leading to waterlogging in several areas.

"Due to rains and waterlogging, District Magistrate Manish Kumar Verma has ordered closure of all schools up to Class 12 for today," District Inspector of Schools Dharmveer Singh said.


