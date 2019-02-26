All you need to know about IAF's fighter jet Mirage 2000

Mirage 2000 fighter jets used by Indian Air Force to target terror camps in PoK on Tuesday morning is employed by the IAF in air defence & ground attack missions. Equipped with an all-weather interception capability, Mirage 2000 comes equipped with a full range of weapons and electronic warfare suite.

The aircraft is equipped with retractable tricycle type landing gear by Messier-Dowty, with twin nosewheels and a single wheel on each main gear. The tail of this fighter jet can be fitted with a runway tailhook. The aircraft flight control system is fly-by-wire.

The Mirage-2000 is equipped with two DEFA 554 autocannon 30 mm revolver-type cannons with 125 rounds each. The cannons have fire rates of 1,200 or 1,800 rounds per minute.

The Mirage 2000 is equipped with Thales RDY 2 radar, which helps in long-range engagement of targets in the air and automatic tracking of targets. The radar also helps in mapping of targets on the ground using Doppler beam-sharpening techniques and it is believed that this has helped the fighter jets in completely destroying the terror camps in Tuesday's strikes across the LoC.

The Mirage 2000 is also capable of carrying a range of air-to-surface missiles and weapons including laser-guided bombs. These include the MBDA BGL 1000 laser-guided bomb, MBDA AS30L, MBDA Armat anti-radar missile, MBDA AM39 Exocet anti-ship missile, MBDA rocket launchers, MBDA Apache stand-off weapon, and the stealthy cruise missile, SCALP.