ALLAHABAD HIGH COURT:

Allahabad High Court: Married Muslim Man Has No Right To Be In Live-In Relationship

While rejecting the petition, the court said that Article 21 of the Constitution does not recognize the right to such a relationship and it is completely illegal.

|Last Updated: May 10, 2024, 08:38 AM IST|Source: ANI
Allahabad High Court: Married Muslim Man Has No Right To Be In Live-In Relationship

Allahabad: The Lucknow bench of the Allahabad High Court has said that a person following Islam does not have the right to be in a live-in relationship while his wife is alive.
The court also said that Islam does not allow a Muslim to be in a live-in relationship with another woman while he is married to another woman.

The bench of Justice AR Masoodi and Justice Ajay Kumar Srivastava I of Allahabad High Court gave this order while hearing the petition of petitioner Hindu girl Sneha Devi and married Muslim man Muhammad Shadab Khan.

While rejecting the petition, the court said that Article 21 of the Constitution does not recognize the right to such a relationship and it is completely illegal.

The petitioner's lawyer Dhananjay Kumar Tripathi said that the Honorable High Court has given a clear order to the society that if people of different religions are already married, they should stay in their family life, do not encroach, stay in the social system, if someone is married, he should not live in a live-in relationship with another woman, this will harm the culture of India

