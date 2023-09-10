trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2660498
'Always Defend Freedom Of Peaceful Protest But..' Trudeau On Khalistan Extremism In Canada

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he discussed the issues of Khalistan extremism and "foreign interference" with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. He said they have had many conversations on these topics over the years.

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau met on the sidelines of G20 Summit where the two leaders discussed India-Canada ties across different sectors. When asked if he talked about Khalistan extremism and “foreign interference, Trudeau said he discussed the issues of Khalistan extremism and “foreign interference” with his Indian counterpart Narendra Modi. He said they have had many conversations on these topics over the years.  

"Canada will always safeguard freedom of expression, freedom of conscience, and freedom of peaceful protest and these are very important to us. At the same time, we are always there to stop violence and to resist hatred”, Trudeai said while addressing the press after meeting PM Modi.


“I think on the issue of the community, it is important to remember that the actions of a few do not represent the entire community or Canada. On the other hand, we also emphasized the importance of respecting the rule of law and we talked about foreign interference,” he added.

There have been many incidents of Khalistan extremism in Canada in the past few years. In June this year, a float parade was held in Canada celebrating the killing of former PM Indira Gandhi, which drew strong criticism from New Delhi.

In March this year, Khalistan supporters held a protest outside the Indian Embassy in Canada. They chanted pro-Khalistan slogans and allegedly attacked Indian-origin journalists present there. Many temples have also been damaged in Canada by pro-Khalistani protestors, with anti-India graffitis.

Earlier in July, India also raised concerns over threats to its diplomats in posters being circulated in Canada with information on a pro-Khalistan rally to be held on July 8. The posters named Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and the Consulate General of India, Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava accusing them of playing a role in the June killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

The posters allegedly distributed by Sikh extremists have named Indian High Commissioner to Canada Sanjay Kumar Verma and the Consulate General of India, Toronto, Apoorva Srivastava accusing them of playing a role in the June killing of Khalistan Tiger Force chief and designated terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada.

