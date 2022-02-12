हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Punjab polls

BJP, allies release manifesto for Punjab Assembly polls

Releasing the manifesto for Punjab, Union Minister and BJP leader Hardeep Singh Puri said, "Punjab is a very sensitive border state & it is important for the state to have people in power who themselves are stable." 

BJP, allies release manifesto for Punjab Assembly polls
Pic Courtesy: ANI

Jalandhar: With a week to go for the Assembly elections in Punjab, the Bharatiya Janata Party, Punjab Lok Congress and Shiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt) alliance released a joint manifesto for the elections scheduled to be held on February 20.

Addressing a press conference here, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri highlighted the importance of a stable government with Punjab being the "sensitive border state"."Punjab is a very sensitive border state & it is important for the state to have people in power who themselves are stable," he said.

Earlier, BJP President JP Nadda had announced that the BJP would contest 65 seats out of the 117 Assembly seats in Punjab. Captain Amarinder Singh`s party and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa`s party are going to contest 37 seats and 15 seats respectively.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat has said that the BJP alliance will script history in all the 117 seats including Patiala from where former Chief Minister and party ally Captain Amarinder Singh is contesting. Punjab will go to the poll on February 20. The counting of votes will take place on March 10. 

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Punjab pollsBJPShiromani Akali Dal (Sanyukt)Punjab Lok CongressPunjab Assembly election 2022Punjab Election 2022
Next
Story

Tamil Nadu reopens schools for preprimary classes from February 16

Must Watch

PT6M30S

Uttarakhand Elections 2022: Amit Shah reached Dhanaulti, addressed Rally