Amarnath Yatra Breaks Records With Over One Lakh Pilgrims In First Five Days

The previous year saw the one-lakh mark reached on the tenth day of the pilgrimage. This year, the numbers have surged, with the total reaching 1,05,282 in just five days.

Written By Syed Khalid Hussain|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Jul 04, 2024, 02:58 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amarnath Yatra Breaks Records With Over One Lakh Pilgrims In First Five Days A security officer assists a pilgrim during the annual Amarnath Yatra pilgrimage. (Picture source: ANI)

Srinagar: The Shri Amarnath Yatra has set a new record, with over one lakh pilgrims visiting the holy shrine of Lord Shiva in the first five days since the yatra began on June 29. According to official data, 30,586 pilgrims paid obeisance at the mountain cave shrine on July 3 alone.

"A total of 30,586 pilgrims from various parts of the country and the globe paid obeisance at the holy cave of Lord Shiva till July 3, the fifth day of the yatra, from the twin tracks of Baltal and Nunwan-Pahalgam," an official reported. 

The previous year saw the one-lakh mark reached on the tenth day of the pilgrimage. This year, the numbers have surged, with the total reaching 1,05,282 in just five days, surpassing all previous records.

The 3,888-meter-high cave shrine, one of the most revered in Hinduism and part of the Char Dham pilgrimage, is located in the deep Himalayas of northern India.

The yatra commenced under tight security, with more than one lakh security personnel deployed to guard the pilgrims on both routes to the holy cave. Additionally, over 132 free langars (community kitchens) have been established by various religious organizations from Lakhanpur to the holy cave to serve the pilgrims.

The 52-day-long pilgrimage will conclude on August 19, coinciding with the auspicious occasion of Shravan Poornima, which marks the festival of Raksha Bandhan.

