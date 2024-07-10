Amarnath Yatra Marks Record Pilgrimage Numbers Amid Enhanced Security Measures

Hundreds of security forces have been deployed to protect the holy Amarnath Yatra. Tight security has been put in place on the 300-km long Jammu-Srinagar national highway. Teams of security forces are also deployed on the Srinagar-Baltal and Qazigund-Pahalgam routes. Pilgrims are issued RFID cards for real-time tracking, and an insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh has also been provided for further security.

After the attack, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), BSF, Army, ITBP, and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have been alerted on the routes, camps, and highways from Jammu to the holy cave to prevent any untoward incidents, as intelligence inputs were received that terrorists may target the annual Shri Amarnath Yatra. Apart from this, hi-tech gadgets have also been installed, including CCTV, PTZ cameras, hexacopters, drones, and sniffer dogs.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, said, "Security arrangements consider the situation. We also get inputs, and accordingly, the security forces analyze the situation and plan security. Security has been kept at a dynamic level by the security forces, all are well-coordinated, and it is not done as work but as a service."

Multi-layered security arrangements have been made by the security forces to ensure the safety of the pilgrims. These measures have been taken after several terrorist attacks and encounters in Jammu and Kashmir since June 9. There have been terrorist attacks at four places in Reasi, Kathua, and Doda, in which nine pilgrims and a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan were killed. At least four encounters took place in Kashmir, and about 12 terrorists were killed.

To increase the strength of the security forces engaged in security, the Army's elite para commandos have been deployed in the most sensitive areas of the region. To prevent any terrorist attack on the Jammu-Srinagar highway, Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel have been deployed in adequate numbers on the highway in Reasi, Udhampur, and Ramban districts.

Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, said, "So far, 2.30 lakh pilgrims have visited the holy cave, which is the highest number ever in the history of Amarnath Yatra. The track has been widened and improved on both sides; people have no complaints this year. All departments are coordinating very well."

The annual Shri Amarnath Yatra has created new history. Despite the disappearance of the naturally formed ice Shivling, there has been no decrease in the devotion and faith of Baba's devotees. The 52-day pilgrimage will end on August 19 on the eve of Raksha Bandhan. Last year, more than 4.5 lakh pilgrims visited the Amarnath cave shrine.