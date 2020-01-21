Amazon founder Jeff Bezos visits iconic Taj Mahal in Agra

NEW DELHI: Amazon founder and its CEO Jeff Bezos visited the world-famous 'eternal monument of love' - the iconic Taj Mahal - in the Agra district of Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The Amazon CEO was accompanied by his girlfriend Lauren Sanchez during their Taj visit.

Bezos and Sanchez also posed for the shutterbugs while standing in front of the reflecting pool which leads to the 338-year-old mausoleum of Mughal Emperor Shah Jahan and his wife Mumtaj. The Amazon CEO had earlier on Monday unveiled a fleet of electric delivery rickshaws. A video showing Bezos driving an e-rickshaw, carrying his first name - JEFF - became viral on social media platforms.

The richest man in the world last week announced a USD 1 billion investment in India during a conference in the national capital and later interacted with Bollywood stars and flew kites with local youths in Mumbai.

He, however, faced furious protests soon after his arrival in India by thousands of Indian traders who claim the e-commerce giant is destroying their livelihoods.

They waved placards saying 'Jeff Bezos, Go back.'

After arriving in India on Tuesday, Bezos paid tribute to India's independence leader Mahatma Gandhi, dressing in an Indian kurta to lay flowers at a memorial in Delhi.