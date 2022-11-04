Ambulance-truck crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; 2 dead in UP’s Ghaziabad

Ghaziabad: The driver and helper of an ambulance died allegedly after the vehicle collided head-on with a truck here on Friday, police said. The overspeeding ambulance was travelling to Saharanpur from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after dropping a patient and was on the wrong side of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, leading to a collision with the truck, which was on its way to Ghaziabad, police said. The accident took place near Rasulpur Sikrod village, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

The ambulance was mangled and the truck turned turtle due to the impact of the collision, the SP said. Ambulance driver Vinit of Tandera village in Bijnor district and helper Rakesh Maurya died at the GTB hospital North East Delhi and Ghaziabad government hospital, respectively.

