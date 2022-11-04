topStoriesenglish
Ambulance-truck crash on Delhi-Meerut Expressway; 2 dead in UP’s Ghaziabad

After dropping a patient at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), the ambulance was travelling to Saharanpur on the wrong side of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, resulting in a collision with the truck.

Last Updated: Nov 04, 2022
  • Driver and helper dead in the accident
  • The ambulance was over speeding
  • It was travelling to Saharanpur from AIIMS

Ghaziabad: The driver and helper of an ambulance died allegedly after the vehicle collided head-on with a truck here on Friday, police said. The overspeeding ambulance was travelling to Saharanpur from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) after dropping a patient and was on the wrong side of the Delhi-Meerut Expressway, leading to a collision with the truck, which was on its way to Ghaziabad, police said. The accident took place near Rasulpur Sikrod village, SP (Rural) Iraj Raja said.

The ambulance was mangled and the truck turned turtle due to the impact of the collision, the SP said. Ambulance driver Vinit of Tandera village in Bijnor district and helper Rakesh Maurya died at the GTB hospital North East Delhi and Ghaziabad government hospital, respectively.

