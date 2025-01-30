Ambulances Blare, Chants Drown in Cries: All About Maha Kumbh Stampede That Left 30 Dead, 60 Hospitalised

Mahakumbh Stampede: At least 30 people were killed and 60 injured in a deadly stampede on early Wednesday morning in Maha Kkmbh. A stampede broke out at the Sangam nose around 2 AM, when religious fervor was at its peak.

The area was packed with pilgrims, leaving no space for those exiting after taking a holy dip in Triveni on auspicious Mauni Amavasya. Everything looked normal untill it was not, eyewitnesses describing hearing loud sirens of Ambulance as it rushed to the scene. Soon the Mantra chants started fading away in loud screams.

As per authorities, the injured and deceased were taken to Central Hospital at Mahakumbh Nagar. All 13 Akharas postponed their scheduled holy baths and entry with grand procession was called off.

Barricades Collapsed; Women And Children Crushed

"The incident took place due to the pressure of the crowd. The crowd broke barricades and jumped to the other side, crushing those waiting there. Over 90 injured were rushed to the hospital, of whom 30 died," said Maha Kumbh DIG Vaibhav Krishna in a press conference, hours after the chaos.

Barricades placed for crowd control in the Maha Kumbh Mela collapsed due to heavy jostling, leading to a stampede in the akhara and mela areas, DIG Krishna said.

As the barricades gave way, pilgrims waiting for the holy dip during ‘brahm muhurt’ fell, triggering chaos. Women and children were among those crushed in the crowd.

Krishna further said that 25 of the deceased have been identified. Four of them are from Karnataka and one each from Assam and Gujarat. Of the injured, 36 are receiving treatment at the hospital, while the rest have been discharged to their families.

‘There Was No Escape’

Eyewitnesses shared heart-wrenching accounts of the tragedy, describing the sheer chaos that unfolded at the Sangam. One survivor, Sarojini, a devotee from Karnataka, recalled the moment to PTI: "We came in a batch of 60, split across two buses, and I was with eight others in my group. Suddenly, there was pushing, and we got trapped. People fell all around us, and the crowd was completely out of control." Her voice trembling, she added, "There was no way to escape. The pushing was relentless, from every direction."

A man while talking to Zee news TV said, "The crowd was out of control. I saw 3-4 people die in front of me."

A Madhya Pradesh man shared how his mother was injured and rushed to the hospital amidst the turmoil. Meanwhile, a middle-aged couple from Meghalaya walked away, tears in their eyes, their voices shaking as they described their terrifying experience in the crush of the crowd.

Another woman, speaking from the hospital, tearfully recounted how her child was injured in the chaos. "There was nowhere to go," she said. "People who shoved us were laughing while we pleaded with them, begging for mercy for our children."

CM Yogi Reviews Safety Arrangements

The incident prompted swift action from the authorities, with Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath ordering a judicial inquiry to investigate the cause, led by retired judge Harsh Kumar, former DGP VK Gupta, and retired IAS officer DK Singh. Additionally, Yogi announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakh for the families of those who lost their lives in the stampede.Authorities issued strict guidelines for crowd control, traffic flow, and inter-department coordination.

To strengthen arrangements, he ordered the deployment of Ashish Goyal, former Divisional Commissioner of Prayagraj during Kumbh 2019, and Bhanu Goswami, ex-Vice Chairman of ADA, an official statement said.

Adityanath directed the chief secretary and DGP to conduct a full review of the Maha Kumbh Mela arrangements on Thursday. "Every aspect of security and public convenience must be examined to ensure smooth arrangements for Basant Panchami," he said.

After the stampede, the Amrit snan, the traditional bathing ritual of the akharas, was postponed but resumed later in the afternoon. Meanwhile, devotees continued bathing at the densely packed Sangam and other less crowded ghats along the Ganges.