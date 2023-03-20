Amid Amritpal Singh Crackdown, Punjab Police’s ‘…Love The Way You Lie Meme’ For Khalistanis

New Delhi: In the wake of a big crackdown on Khalistani leader Amritpal Singh, Punjab Police have released a meme to raise awareness about fake news, which can potentially lead to unrest and law and order difficulties. The meme depicts the state police attempting to raise awareness about disinformation and rumours.

"We don't love the way you lie (But we will definitely catch up to you) Think twice before sharing any type of news on social media! #FakeDiKhairNahi," said the official handle of Punjab Police. The hashtag "#FakeDiKhairNahi" roughly translates to "we won't spare fake news". The meme message comes amid a rush of rumours regarding the Khalistani leader's whereabouts, some of which may provoke people.

We don’t love the way you lie

(But we will definitely catch up to you)



Think twice before sharing any type of news on social media!#FakeDiKhairNahi pic.twitter.com/RtGXYK9hcD — Punjab Police India (@PunjabPoliceInd) March 20, 2023

Sukhchain Singh Gill, the Punjab Police Commissioner, informed the media today that the province was entirely quiet and advised people not to trust rumours and fake news. He said people who are found spreading disinformation will face severe consequences.

‘Waris Punjab De’, the organization led by Amritpal Singh, came under a state-wide crackdown on Saturday in Punjab. Once his cavalcade was stopped at Jalandhar, the Khalistani leader managed to flee. Police have detained more than 100 of the Khalistani leader's aides over the last two days, and a search has been initiated for him.

Earlier, in the interest of public safety, the Punjab government extended the suspension of SMS and mobile internet services, except voice calls, till Monday noon. Amritsar Deputy Commissioner of Police, Parminder Singh Bhandal, told the media that the police have set up 100 checkpoints in Amritsar and its outskirts to physically check vehicles. CRPF jawans are accompanying the policemen at the checkpoints.

Amritpal Singh's lawyer Khara also alleged that the police wants to kill him in a "fake encounter". Citing a threat to the life of Amritpal Singh, Advocate Khara has approached Punjab and Haryana High Court and filed a written petition.

According to experts and officials monitoring the situation in Punjab, Pakistan, which is going through its worst economic phase and lost all the wars fought against India, is trying its best to divert the attention of its people by planting stooges like Amritpal Singh inside India.