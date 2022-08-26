New Delhi: In a bid to step up its mountain warfare capability on the northern border against China, the Indian Army is planning to induct indigenous Indian light tanks named Zorawar. The plan for deployment of the light tanks comes amid a heated border row in eastern Ladakh that severely strained the ties between India and China.

The light tanks will be equipped with firepower at par with the existing ones and they are being procured to ensure quick deployment and boost the agility of the force as the "threat" along the northern borders is likely to remain in the "foreseeable future".

In addition, the Indian Army has also initiated a Make-II case, Autonomous Surveillance and Armed Drone Swarm (A-SADS) which includes several improvements and also a version for High Altitude Areas.

These procurements mark the shift of the Indian army from being manpower intensive to a technology-enabled force to meet future security challenges.

Sources in the defence established said that the missile-firing capability, counter-drone apparatus, warning system and power-to-weight ratio will make the tanks "very agile".

They said the light tanks will help the Army overcome the limitations of medium battle tanks and equip the force for all contingencies in high altitude areas, marginal terrain and island territories besides its utilisation in the plains, semi-deserts and deserts.

Given the shortcomings in the supply chain faced due to global conflict like the Ukraine war, it became essential to design and develop the `Light Tank` indigenously for the Indian Army.

It is also being examined if they can be made amphibious so they can be deployed even in the Pangong Tso in eastern Ladakh, the source said.

The Zorawar tanks have been named after the legendary erstwhile Dogra Army general who led multiple victories in Tibet which is now controlled by the Chinese Army.

(With agency inputs)