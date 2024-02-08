Amid Diplomatic Row, India To Replace Its Troops In Maldives With 'Competent Technical Personnel'

New Delhi: In a strategic move amid a diplomatic row, India on Thursday announced plans to replace its military personnel stationed at aviation platforms in the Maldives with ''competent technical personnel.'' This decision comes in response to a formal request from the Maldives government led by Mohamed Muizzu for the withdrawal of Indian troops from Male, the capital city. A series of high-level group meetings have been held to address this issue, with the latest meeting occurring in New Delhi on February 2. Another meeting is scheduled for later this month to further discuss the matter. During a press briefing in the national capital, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randir Jaiswal emphasized that the replacement of current personnel with competent Indian technical personnel is imminent. "I would like to say, the present personnel will be replaced by competent Indian technical personnel," Jaiswal said.

Timeline And Agreement

Following the second meeting, the Maldives Foreign Ministry confirmed that India will commence the replacement process by March 10, starting with one of the three aviation platforms, and complete the transition by May 10. Both nations have agreed on a set of solutions to ensure the continued operation of Indian aviation platforms providing essential humanitarian and medical evacuation services to the people of the Maldives.

Political Implications And Budgetary Allocation

President Mohamed Muizzu's request for the withdrawal of Indian troops aligns with his party's campaign promise, underscoring the political significance of this decision. Currently, around 70 Indian troops, along with aircraft, are stationed in the Maldives. Meanwhile, amidst speculation about budgetary allocations to the Maldives in the Interim Budget 2024-25, Jaiswal clarified that Rs 779 crore has been allocated, demonstrating India's commitment as a development partner.

Economic Challenges Before Maldives

In a separate development, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) highlighted the economic challenges facing the Maldives. Despite robust economic growth in recent years, the country faces significant risks of external and overall debt distress, exacerbated by fiscal deficits and public debt. The IMF report underscores the urgent need for sustained fiscal consolidation and institutional strengthening to mitigate vulnerabilities and ensure the sustainability of public finances.

Impact Of Climate Change

Furthermore, the Maldives is highly vulnerable to climate change, with potential economic repercussions due to floods and rising sea levels. The IMF has recommended strengthening institutions to support climate adaptation and mitigation efforts, emphasizing the importance of accessing additional climate financing to fulfill climate pledges.