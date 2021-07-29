Amid hostilities, Assam government warns its people against travelling to Mizoram

New Delhi: Days after the violent exchange between the security forces of the two states, the Assam government issued an advisory warning its people against travelling to Mizoram.

The state government also said that Assamese, who are staying in Mizoram due to work-related compulsion, should “exercise utmost caution”.

“Given the critical prevailing situation, the people of Assam are advised not to travel to Mizoram as any threat to personal safety of people of Assam cannot be accepted,” the advisory said.

“People of Assam, staying in Mizoram due to work-related compulsion, should exercise utmost caution,” it added.

The government, in its statement, said that there have been several cases of violent skirmishes in the border area of Assam and Mizoram which have occurred recently in the three districts of Assam namely Cachar, Karimganj and Hailakandi.

“The latest skirmish on July 26 in the district of Cachar led to indiscriminate firing on the police personnel as well as civilians on Cachar side. In the process, six policemen lost their lives and scores of policemen and civilians were seriously injured,” the statement read.

“Even after this incident certain Mizo Civil Society, students and youth organisations are constantly issuing provocative statements against the state of Assam and its people. It has been reliably learnt from video footage available with Assam Police, that many civilians are heavily armed with automatic weapons etc,” the government added.

Tensions have been running high in the states of Assam and Mizoram after clashes between the police forces of the two states along the border on Monday, a 12-hour bandh called on Wednesday (July 28) in Barak Valley comprising three districts - Cachar, Halaikandi and Karimganj condemning the killings.

