Amid JP Row, Akhilesh Yadav Urges Bihar CM Nitish Kumar To Quit NDA

Yadav criticised the BJP government for blocking the entrance gate with tin sheets which prevented them from paying tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Oct 11, 2024, 01:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday urged Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar to withdraw support from the Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre because 'a socialist' was presented to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.

The Jai Prakash Narayan International Centre (JPNIC) has been sealed and the police force has been deployed ahead of Samajwadi Party (SP) chief Akhilesh Yadav's scheduled visit on the birth anniversary of Jayaprakash Narayan on Friday.

Yadav criticised the BJP government for blocking the entrance gate with tin sheets which prevented them from paying tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary.

"Many of the socialist people are in the government and helping the government to continue. Bihar CM Nitish Kumar emerged from his (Jai Prakash Narayan) movement, this is a chance for Nitish Kumar to withdraw support from the government which is not allowing a socialist to pay tribute to Jayaprakash Narayan on his birth anniversary," Yadav said while interacting with media.

 

 

Nitish Kumar's JDU is part of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance and plays a prominent role in Bihar politics.

Yadav further alleged that the BJP government are conspiring to sell Jai Prakash Narayan's museum. 

"Just think that the govt which is trying to sell the museum built to respect Jai Prakash Narayan, how you can expect that they will protect the Constitution? By when the police will be present, when they will go we will celebrate his birth anniversary right here... This govt is dumb, deaf and blind," he added. 

 

