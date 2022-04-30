हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Loudspeaker row

Amid loudspeaker row, UP govt removes more than 45,000 loudspeakers from various religious places

"So far 45,773 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state while the sound level of 58,861 loudspeakers was reduced and brought down to the level of standard parameters," said UP police official. 

Representational image

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police informed on Saturday morning that as many as 45,773 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state.

In a conversation with ANI, Additional Director General of Police ( Law and Order) in Uttar Pradesh, Prashant Kumar said, "So far 45,773 loudspeakers have been removed from various religious places across the state while the sound level of 58,861 loudspeakers was reduced and brought down to the level of standard parameters."

This news comes days after the Uttar Pradesh government ordered the removal of illegal loudspeakers from religious places. Prior to this announcement, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has issued directions for restricting the volume of loudspeakers at religious places, earlier this month.

"The order to remove illegal loudspeakers from religious places in the state was issued on Saturday. A compliance report (from the districts) in this regard has been sought by April 30," Additional Chief Secretary (Home) Awanish Awasthi said.

"The police have been directed to establish conversations with the religious leaders, and ensure the removal of the unauthorised loudspeakers by coordinating with them," said Awasthi.

On April 13, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray has given an ultimatum to the Maharashtra government and reiterated his demand that loudspeakers from mosques be removed. 

He has asked the government to act before May 3 failing which the government can face consequences, he said. Several leaders came out in support of MNS chief by saying that they will play Hanuman Chalisa instead of Azaan at mosques.

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Loudspeaker rowUttar PradeshUP PoliceUP CM Yogi Adityanathillegal loudspeakersRaj Thackeray
Next
Story

Indian Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for 26 technical posts at konkanrailway.com, interview begins on May 10, details here

Must Watch

PT2M28S

Pune Mahavikas Rally: Shivsena, Congress, NCP will also participate in the rally