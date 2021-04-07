Amid night curfew in several states, Centre calls for limiting social, public gatherings to curb COVID-19 spread

New Delhi: As several states impose a night curfew, the Centre has directed them to limit social and public gatherings to curb the COVID-19 spread. In a high-level review meeting chaired by Harsh Vardhan with 11 states and UTs that are witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases, the Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare on Tuesday (April 6, 2021) highlighted the current trajectory of new infections and deaths, country's Public Health Response in terms of testing and laboratories.

According to a press statement by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), it was also observed that since March 1 2021, the country has seen a spurt rise in COVID-19 new cases and deaths.

The meeting was held with the Health Ministers, Additional Chief Secretaries and Principal Secretaries (Health) of states and UTs of Delhi, Chhattisgarh, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Punjab and Rajasthan.

"Through more granular presentation, state-wise details of active cases, recovered cases, testing, deaths, Case Fatality Rate, Cases per million and death per million in each state was also discussed," the MoHFW stated.

Harsh Vardhan also stressed the cases with mutant virus and discussed a detailed summary of the number of SARS-CoV-2 with mutations in certain states of India.

The MoHFW said that with respect to the new mutant strain, it was observed:

1. So far, no linkage has been seen with the surge in COVID-19 cases due to foreign travellers.

2. Currently, the SARS-CoV-2 variants detected in the community have been prevalent for the last 6-8 months.

3. Various states that are witnessing surges in cases have revealed different mutation profile, post-sequencing.

In order to curb the resurgence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the states were advised on the strengthening of public and private healthcare resources. They were specifically asked to:

1. Strengthen Covid Appropriate Behaviour: masking, physical distancing and hand hygiene.

2. Limiting social/public gatherings.

3. Implement “Test, Track, Treat” efficiently.

4. Quarantining and testing the individuals suspected to be positive including close contacts of positive persons (at least 25 to 30 contacts per positive person).

5. Implement containment zone guidelines effectively.

6. Enhance vaccination pace – as per the protocol

The Union Health Minister also assured everyone that the Centre will continually replenish the vaccine stock and urged the states to vaccinate the prioritized groups in mission made.

"No State Government can complain that because of vaccine shortage, we have not been able to vaccinate," Vardhan said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is also scheduled to review the COVID-19 situation with all the Chief Ministers on Thursday (April 9).

This is to be noted that the states mention above together contribute to 54% of the total cases and 65% of the total deaths in India.

"The disproportionate higher deaths in Maharashtra and Punjab have further increased during the last 14 days, contributing to 64% of the total deaths in the country," the Centre highlighted.

It also informed that since February 2021, these states have witnessed a steep increase in cases, majority of which was reported in the younger population (among 15-44 years of age). On the other hand, majority of the deaths have been reported among the elderly population (> 60 years).

Maharashtra (25%) and Chhattisgarh (14%) have reported highest positivity rate. It was also observed that during the past 4 weeks testing has increased but RAT proportion is very high in Gujarat, Himachal Pradesh & Chhattisgarh – Caution urged in Maharashtra w.r.t. RAT %. Another worrisome aspect pointed out was that the testing capacity of the private sector is underutilized in many states and visiting teams gave feedback, which indicates the laxity in following CAB, CZ activities and increased social gatherings. From all this, it is visible that our 3 tools- following Covid appropriate behaviour, containing the infection and vaccination were not implemented efficiently which gave rise to the present situation of the country.