Amid simmering tension; US asks India, Pakistan to avoid further military actions

The US State Department told ANI that Washington has urged both sides to take immediate steps with an aim to de-escalate the situation and hold dialogue to reduce tension. The US has said New Delhi and Islamabad that further military activity will only worsen the situation between the two nuclear-power nations.

The US, however, backed India once again and said that cross-border terrorism,such as recent suicide attack on CRPF bus in Pulwama poses serious threat to security of the area. The reiterated that Pakistan must abide by its United Nations Security Council commitments to deny terrorists safe haven and take meaningful actions to block the access of terrorist groups to funds, ANI reported.

PTI reported that US Acting Defence Secretary Patrick Shanahan is in constant touch with the Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor John Bolton, Chairman of Joint Chiefs of Staff Joseph Dunford, and Commander of US Central Command General Joseph Votel regarding India-Pakistan tensions.

"Acting Secretary Shanahan's focus is on de-escalating tensions and urging both of the nations to avoid further military action," the Pentagon said in a statement.

Canada also urged for de-escalation of tensions between India and Pakistan. "Canada is gravely concerned about rising tensions between India and Pakistan. We urge both sides to exercise maximum restraint and avoid any further military escalation," Chrystia Freeland, Canada's Minister of Foreign Affairs, said.

Calling for a durable diplomatic solution to problem between the two nations, Freeland added, "Dialogue between India and Pakistan is needed to identify a durable diplomatic solution and maintain peace and security in the region," Freeland said.

The Canadian Foreign Minister, however, stressed that his country will always support the global fight against terrorism. "We are committed to working with India, Pakistan and our international partners in this effort," she said.



Just 11 days after the Pulwama terror attack, India retaliated strongly by bombing Jaish-e-Mohammad's biggest training camp in Balakot in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province. On Wednesday, three Pakistani fighter jets violated Indian airspace and entered in Jammu and Kashmir but they were pushed back by Indian Air Force.

(with PTI inputs)