हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rajasthan Congress

Amid talks of Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle, Congress leader Ajay Maken says some ministers willing to step down

Congress general secretary Ajay Maken said, "There are people who are eager to leave government positions and work for the organisation. We are proud of such people."

Amid talks of Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle, Congress leader Ajay Maken says some ministers willing to step down
File Photo

New Delhi: Amid talks of cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken on Friday (July 30) said some ministers are eager to quit the government to work for the organisation, PTI reported. 

"There are people who are eager to leave government positions and work for the organisation. We are proud of such people,” Maken, who is also Rajasthan in-charge at the All India Congress Committee, said. 

He added, “The Congress will form the government again in 2023 with our members, who are ready to leave everything and work together with the organisation.”

Maken’s statements come after he held a series of one-on-one meetings with Congress MLAs and other leaders including CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot, state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra and Speaker C P Joshi.

Maken’s visit is seen as a prerequisite to a likely cabinet expansion and appointments to district Congress posts. He is expected to submit his report to Congress’ central brass in New Delhi. 

Maken on Friday held discussions with the state executive at the party headquarters here. Earlier, he had conducted meetings on Wednesday and Thursday with 115 MLAs  from the Congress and those supporting the party. 

“We mainly discussed how we can bring back a Congress government in 2023. In the state executive meeting also, we discussed that there should be better coordination between the government and the organisation so that together we can bring the Congress back to power,” he told the reporters. 

The reports of cabinet expansion and reshuffle are rife following demands by supporters of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot for a bigger share of power. Last year, Pilot, along with 18 MLAs had rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot leading to his sacking as the deputy CM and the state unit president.

Before Maken’s visit, Pilot had indicated that Congress would take suitable steps soon to address issues raised by him. On being asked about Pilot’s role in the possible reshuffle, Congress general secretary said, "Everyone has faith in the high command. Everyone has said that whatever role the high command decides will be acceptable to all.”

Live TV

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Rajasthan CongressAjay MakenRajasthan Cabinet ReshuffleSachin Pilot
Next
Story

CBSE Class 10 results to be out by next week, check details here

Must Watch

PT5M31S

Badhir News: Special show for hearing impaired; July 30, 2021