Amid talks of Rajasthan cabinet reshuffle, Congress leader Ajay Maken says some ministers willing to step down

New Delhi: Amid talks of cabinet reshuffle in Rajasthan, Congress general secretary Ajay Maken on Friday (July 30) said some ministers are eager to quit the government to work for the organisation, PTI reported.

"There are people who are eager to leave government positions and work for the organisation. We are proud of such people,” Maken, who is also Rajasthan in-charge at the All India Congress Committee, said.

He added, “The Congress will form the government again in 2023 with our members, who are ready to leave everything and work together with the organisation.”

Maken’s statements come after he held a series of one-on-one meetings with Congress MLAs and other leaders including CM Ashok Gehlot, Pilot, state unit president Govind Singh Dotasra and Speaker C P Joshi.

Maken’s visit is seen as a prerequisite to a likely cabinet expansion and appointments to district Congress posts. He is expected to submit his report to Congress’ central brass in New Delhi.

Maken on Friday held discussions with the state executive at the party headquarters here. Earlier, he had conducted meetings on Wednesday and Thursday with 115 MLAs from the Congress and those supporting the party.

“We mainly discussed how we can bring back a Congress government in 2023. In the state executive meeting also, we discussed that there should be better coordination between the government and the organisation so that together we can bring the Congress back to power,” he told the reporters.

The reports of cabinet expansion and reshuffle are rife following demands by supporters of former deputy chief minister Sachin Pilot for a bigger share of power. Last year, Pilot, along with 18 MLAs had rebelled against the leadership of Gehlot leading to his sacking as the deputy CM and the state unit president.

Before Maken’s visit, Pilot had indicated that Congress would take suitable steps soon to address issues raised by him. On being asked about Pilot’s role in the possible reshuffle, Congress general secretary said, "Everyone has faith in the high command. Everyone has said that whatever role the high command decides will be acceptable to all.”

