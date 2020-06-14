हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Amit Shah chairs key meet with Arvind Kejriwal, L-G Anil Baijal on Delhi COVID-19 situation

Home Minister Amit Shah has called a separate meeting 5 pm today with Mayors of Delhi's three municipal corporations to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the capital.

PTI photo

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on Sunday (June 14) chaired a key meeting with Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal amid rapid growth in coronavirus COVID-19 cases in the national capital. 

Apart from Amit Shah, Vardhan and Kejriwal, those who attended the meeting included Delhi Deputy Minister Manish Sisodia, State Disaster Management Authority (SDMA) officials, AIIMS Director Randeep Guleria and senior officers from the Home and Health ministries. 

The meeting began at 11 am and continued for almost 90 minutes. The Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) supremo is expected to brief the media later this evening. 

Home Minister Amit Shah has also called a separate meeting in the evening at 5 pm today with the Mayors of Delhi's three municipal corporations — North, South and East, and commissioners of the civic bodies to discuss the COVID-19 situation in the capital. L-G Baijal, CM Kejriwal and Union Health Minister Vardhan will also attend the evening meeting today.

The meeting comes in the wake of a shocking number of COVID-19 cases in the capital where the tally has reached nearly 39,000 cases with over 1,200 deaths.

