NewsIndia
AMIT SHAH

Amit Shah chairs meet over NIA’s 'largest ever' crackdown against Popular Front of India, terror suspects

Amit Shah is said to have taken stock of the action taken against the terror suspects and activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country.

Edited By:  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 22, 2022, 02:09 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

Amit Shah chairs meet over NIA’s 'largest ever' crackdown against Popular Front of India, terror suspects

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday (September 22, 2022) held a meeting wherein the ongoing searches at premises linked to the Popular Front of India and action against terror suspects, were believed to have been discussed, officials said.

National Security Adviser Ajit Doval, Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, Director General of National Investigation Agency (NIA) Dinkar Gupta were among the top officials who attended the high-level meeting.

Amit Shah is said to have taken stock of the action taken against the terror suspects and activists of the Popular Front of India (PFI) across the country, an official told Press Trust of India.

In near simultaneous raids across the length and breadth of the country, a multi-agency operation spearheaded by the NIA today led to the arrest of 106 activists of the Popular Front of India in 11 states for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country.

The maximum number of arrests were made in Kerala (22) followed by Maharashtra and Karnataka (20 each), Tamil Nadu (10), Assam (9), Uttar Pradesh (8), Andhra Pradesh (5), Madhya Pradesh (4), Puducherry and Delhi (3 each) and Rajasthan (2).

According to the officials, the arrests were made during the raids which have been termed as the "largest-ever investigation process till date".

Live Tv

Amit ShahNIAEDNational Investigation AgencyEnforcement DirectorateRaidsPFI activistsTelanganaHyderabadnia raid on pfi sdpi

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: 'National protest' in Japan at Shinzo Abe's state funeral
DNA Video
DNA: Why no action is being taken on potholes?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the mindset behind polluting the ocean
DNA Video
DNA: How dangerous is Putin's 'nuclear threat'?
DNA Video
DNA: 'Soft Terror Attack' on Hindu Temples in Britain
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; September 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Lottery Business in India
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gandhian analysis' of Mehbooba's radical thinking
DNA Video
DNA: Retirement plan of MiG 21
DNA Video
DNA: 'Eyewitnesses' of Mohali MMS case