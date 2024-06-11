Advertisement
NewsIndia
MODI 3.0 GOVERNMENT FORMATION

Amit Shah Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi For Reassignment To Home Affairs, Cooperation Ministries

Union Minister Amit Shah said that the Home Ministry will continue to strengthen security initiatives and introduce new strategies to form PM Modi's vision of a secure Bharat.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Surbhi Sinha|Last Updated: Jun 11, 2024, 06:50 AM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: BJP leader Amit Shah has taken an oath and reassigned again as Home Minister in Modi 3.0 cabinet. Shah expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reassigning him as a  Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation in the newly formed NDA government. 

Shah shared a post on the microblogging site x and said, "Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodiJi for reposing trust and reassigning me the roles of Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation."

He further added that the MHA will continue to strengthen security initiatives and introduce new strategies to form PM Modi's vision of a secure Bharat.

"In Modi 3.0, the MHA will continue to accelerate and strengthen security initiatives and introduce new approaches to realize PM Modi's vision of a secure Bharat," the post read.

 

 

Shah also addressed the empowerment of  farmers and villages through the Ministry of Cooperation, he said, "Under the astute leadership of Modi Ji, the Ministry of Cooperation will remain committed to empowering farmers and villages with the vision of 'Sahakaar Se Samriddhi'."

Shah is a senior BJP leader and one of the key ministers from the previous Modi government. He also served as Union Home Minister in the second term Modi government.

He contested the election from Gujarat's Gandhinagar constituency and won by a huge margin of approx 7.44 lakh votes against Congress leader Sonal Patel.

Other than AMit Shah their other ministers including S jaisf=hanar, NIrmala Sitaran, Ratnath Singh and others have also joined in Modi's new government formation.

