Amit Shah Expresses Gratitude To PM Modi For Reassignment To Home Affairs, Cooperation Ministries

New Delhi: BJP leader Amit Shah has taken an oath and reassigned again as Home Minister in Modi 3.0 cabinet. Shah expressed his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for reassigning him as a Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation in the newly formed NDA government.

Shah shared a post on the microblogging site x and said, "Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodiJi for reposing trust and reassigning me the roles of Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation."

He further added that the MHA will continue to strengthen security initiatives and introduce new strategies to form PM Modi's vision of a secure Bharat.

"In Modi 3.0, the MHA will continue to accelerate and strengthen security initiatives and introduce new approaches to realize PM Modi's vision of a secure Bharat," the post read.

Gratitude to PM Shri @narendramodi Ji for reposing trust and reassigning me the roles of Minister of Home Affairs and Minister of Cooperation.



In Modi 3.0, the MHA will continue to accelerate and strengthen security initiatives and introduce new approaches to realize PM Modi's… — Amit Shah (Modi Ka Parivar) (@AmitShah) June 10, 2024

Shah also addressed the empowerment of farmers and villages through the Ministry of Cooperation, he said, "Under the astute leadership of Modi Ji, the Ministry of Cooperation will remain committed to empowering farmers and villages with the vision of 'Sahakaar Se Samriddhi'."

Shah is a senior BJP leader and one of the key ministers from the previous Modi government. He also served as Union Home Minister in the second term Modi government.

He contested the election from Gujarat's Gandhinagar constituency and won by a huge margin of approx 7.44 lakh votes against Congress leader Sonal Patel.

Other than AMit Shah their other ministers including S jaisf=hanar, NIrmala Sitaran, Ratnath Singh and others have also joined in Modi's new government formation.