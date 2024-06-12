Shah’s On-Stage Rebuke Of Ex-Guv Tamilisai Soundararajan Goes Viral, Video Sparks Rumours Of Rift In Tamil Nadu BJP

A video featuring Union Home Minister Amit Shah, former Vice President Venkaiah Naidu, and former Governor of Telangana Tamilisai Soundararajan has taken social media by storm. The video from the swearing-in ceremony of N. Chandrababu Naidu as the Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh shows a tense exchange between Shah and Soundararajan. Former Tamil Nadu governor Soundarajan joined the BJP ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha elections. She fought and lost the Chennai South seat.

The video begins with Soundararajan greeting both senior leaders with folded hands. Shah initially responds with a polite namaste, while Naidu acknowledges her with a casual wave. As Soundararajan moves forward, Shah calls her back, and within the next 14 seconds, his demeanor changes drastically. Shah is seen reprimanding Sundararajan in stern words, his anger clearly visible. Naidu, seated beside Shah, watches the entire episode unfold.

The 18-second video has now gone viral on social media, sparking widespread speculation.

That looks like a strong admonishment from Amit shah ji to Tamilisai akka . But what could be the reason for this “public” warning ? Unwarranted public comments ? pic.twitter.com/AExfbjak95 — karthik gopinath (@karthikgnath) June 12, 2024

Tamilisai Soundararajan's 'Feud' With K Annamalai

Many are wondering if the rebuke was connected to Soundararajan’s ongoing feud with K. Annamalai. In the recent Lok Sabha elections, the BJP failed to win a single seat in Tamil Nadu, leading to internal blame games. Soundararajan had publicly criticized the party’s decision not to ally with AIADMK, suggesting that the BJP could have won several seats if they had. She also questioned the appointment of individuals with criminal histories to key positions.

Annamalai remained silent, but his supporters clashed with Soundararajan’s followers on social media. BJP Tamil Nadu Social Media Cell Vice President Karthik Gopinath tweeted, “This seems like a stern warning from Amit Shah to Tamilisai Akka. But what could be the reason for this ‘public’ warning? Inappropriate public comments?”

DMK spokesperson Saravanan Annadurai commented, “What kind of politics is this? Is it courteous to publicly scold a prominent female politician from Tamil Nadu? Amit Shah should know that everyone is watching. This sets a very wrong example!”

The controversy between Tamilisai and Annamalai has only intensified after the BJP’s defeat in Tamil Nadu. Union Minister Piyush Goyal, who is in charge of Tamil Nadu, has demanded a report from the state BJP core committee on the internal strife.

As the video continues to circulate, it remains to be seen how this public rebuke will impact the political landscape in Tamil Nadu and the BJP’s internal dynamics.