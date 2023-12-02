Dr. Yogesh Pandagre (BJP) and Manoj Malve (INC) emerge as pivotal candidates in the forthcoming 2023 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections for the Amla constituency, facing competition from various independent candidates. The Amla Assembly Constituency witnessed a substantial voter turnout of 78.1% in the 2023 elections.

In the 2018 elections, Dr. Yogesh Pandagre secured victory for the Bharatiya Janata Party, defeating Manoj Malve of the Indian National Congress with a significant margin of 19,197 votes. Their electoral contest reflects the political dynamics and preferences within the Amla electorate.

Chaitram Manekar from the Bharatiya Janata Party emerged victorious in the Amla constituency during the 2013 Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections, securing 77,939 votes. Bele Sunita of the Indian National Congress received 38,337 votes, resulting in a substantial margin of victory for Manekar, with a lead of 39,602 votes.