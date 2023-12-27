Ammonia Gas Leak From Fertiliser Plant Triggers Panic In North Chennai, 25 People Hospitalised

CHENNAI: In a distressing incident, approximately 25 individuals were rushed to the hospital due to the ammonia gas leak from a subsea pipeline connected to a fertiliser manufacturing unit in North Chennai, said sources on Wednesday. The incident, which occurred at the Coromandel Company in Chennai's Ennore late on December 26, triggered widespread panic and chaos in the affected areas.

Unfolding Chaos In North Chennai

At around 11.45 pm, an unsettling odor permeated the air in north Chennai, signaling the ammonia gas leak. Residents experienced symptoms such as shortness of breath, nausea, and faintness, with some reporting a burning sensation in their throat and chest. The situation escalated as people rushed out of their homes in panic, unsure of the impending danger.

For the residents of north Chennai, already grappling with the aftermath of a recent oil spill, the ammonia gas leak added to their woes. Approximately 25 people, including children from areas near the fertiliser manufacturing facility, were swiftly hospitalized, facing symptoms of unease and respiratory distress.

Midnight Emergency And Rescue Efforts

As the midnight emergency struck, residents faced challenges in finding transportation to hospitals. Some resorted to autorickshaws and motorcycles, while authorities deployed buses and ambulances to ensure immediate medical attention for the affected individuals.

One poignant incident involved an elderly woman, overcome by bouts of vomiting, rushed to a hospital in an autorickshaw. The affected neighborhoods, including Chinna Kuppam, Periya Kuppam, Netaji Nagar, and Burma Nagar, witnessed a flurry of activity as people sought medical assistance.

Fishermen And Locals Raise Alarm

Fishermen and locals on the beachfront noticed unusual sounds and water gushing from specific spots above the subsea pipeline. Coromandel International Limited, a Murugappa group company, addressed the incident, stating that an abnormality was noticed during routine operations. The company activated its Standard Operating Procedure, swiftly isolating the ammonia system facility and restoring normalcy.

Despite the company's assurance of safety and adherence to high standards, state's Health Minister Ma Subramanian visited the Government Stanley Medical College Hospital to assess the situation and interact with affected individuals.

Demands For Closure Of Plant

In the aftermath of the incident, police personnel pacified agitated residents who had gathered on the roads. The company officials assured that there was no problem, urging people to return home. However, in a display of dissatisfaction, residents congregated in front of the fertiliser manufacturing company's premises the following morning, demanding its immediate closure and raising slogans against the perceived negligence.

In view of the incident, the state government has now ordered the temporary closure of the plant. This incident marks a critical moment for the affected community, prompting questions about safety protocols, emergency response, and the coexistence of industrial units with residential areas. Authorities are under scrutiny as they navigate the aftermath of this unsettling event.