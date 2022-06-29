NewsIndia
EDUCATION FAIR

AMRITA MOVE TO THE FUTURE - Higher Ed Conclave, Tamilnadu

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a multi-campus, multi-disciplinary research university that has been awarded the NAAC's highest rating of 'A++' and is widely considered one of India's top academic universities

Last Updated: Jun 29, 2022, 06:36 PM IST

Trending Photos

AMRITA MOVE TO THE FUTURE - Higher Ed Conclave, Tamilnadu

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced Amrita Higher Education Conclave, an education fair that will take place in July 2022 at four locations in Tamilnadu. This effort aims to offer knowledge and information about the institution and its distinctive learning and research programs, which provide value-based education and a focus on compassion-driven research. This will be held on 3 rd Jul at TRICHY, 9th & 10th Jul at CHENNAI, 17th Jul at Nagercoil and 24th Jul at Coimbatore.

Students and Parents will get opportunity to explore all career opportunities like Engineering, Physical Sciences, Mass Communication, Food Science, English Language & Literature after 12th standard.

For the benefit of young aspirants, experts will highlight prominent job opportunities and other disciplines that can help you find the right road to success basis all the streams. The conclave will kick up with a Keynote Address, followed by sessions by prominent personalities in the industry, career guidance experts and eminent faculties from Amrita.

Individual department stalls will display student work during the conclave, including the best and award-winning entries from each stream. Faculty and students will be stationed at each stall, each having a project on exhibit. Visitors (students and parents) can interact with them in real-time. Live one-on-one counselling will also be available at the location. Eminent speakers will also provide informative career advising workshops.

Major attraction of the show would be the LIVE Aero modelling and Drone show and other futuristic projects like the 3D printer, Robots and many more. There will also be an icebreaker quiz/lucky draw to help everyone relax and unwind in addition to a competition with a focus on education and attractive prizes.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a multi-campus, multi-disciplinary research university that has been awarded the NAAC's highest rating of 'A++' and is widely considered one of India's top academic universities. In addition to improving society as a whole, Amrita believes that education should develop a culture based on enduring ideas and inner strength.

 Details: amrita.edu/educon RSVP : 9943984444 | 9345076625

 

 

 

(Above mentioned article is Sponsored Feature, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Comment Row -- Will UAE condemn Kanhaiya's beheading?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Religious war started in India?
DNA Video
DNA: Udaipur beheading -- Open challenge to government and constitution?
DNA Video
DNA: Prophet Row -- Man beheaded in Udaipur for supporting Nupur Sharma
DNA Video
DNA: 19 killed in building collapse in Mumbai's Kurla
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the relationship between Gandhi Family and former PM Narasimha Rao
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News with Sudhir Chaudhary; June 28, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel faction might merge with Raj Thackeray's MNS?
DNA Video
DNA: Rebel MLAs get relief from SC, what will happen next?
DNA Video
DNA: 4000 years old weapons found in UP's Mainpuri