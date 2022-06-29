AMRITA MOVE TO THE FUTURE - Higher Ed Conclave, Tamilnadu

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham has announced Amrita Higher Education Conclave, an education fair that will take place in July 2022 at four locations in Tamilnadu. This effort aims to offer knowledge and information about the institution and its distinctive learning and research programs, which provide value-based education and a focus on compassion-driven research. This will be held on 3 rd Jul at TRICHY, 9th & 10th Jul at CHENNAI, 17th Jul at Nagercoil and 24th Jul at Coimbatore.

Students and Parents will get opportunity to explore all career opportunities like Engineering, Physical Sciences, Mass Communication, Food Science, English Language & Literature after 12th standard.

For the benefit of young aspirants, experts will highlight prominent job opportunities and other disciplines that can help you find the right road to success basis all the streams. The conclave will kick up with a Keynote Address, followed by sessions by prominent personalities in the industry, career guidance experts and eminent faculties from Amrita.

Individual department stalls will display student work during the conclave, including the best and award-winning entries from each stream. Faculty and students will be stationed at each stall, each having a project on exhibit. Visitors (students and parents) can interact with them in real-time. Live one-on-one counselling will also be available at the location. Eminent speakers will also provide informative career advising workshops.

Major attraction of the show would be the LIVE Aero modelling and Drone show and other futuristic projects like the 3D printer, Robots and many more. There will also be an icebreaker quiz/lucky draw to help everyone relax and unwind in addition to a competition with a focus on education and attractive prizes.

Amrita Vishwa Vidyapeetham is a multi-campus, multi-disciplinary research university that has been awarded the NAAC's highest rating of 'A++' and is widely considered one of India's top academic universities. In addition to improving society as a whole, Amrita believes that education should develop a culture based on enduring ideas and inner strength.

Details: amrita.edu/educon RSVP : 9943984444 | 9345076625

(Above mentioned article is Sponsored Feature, This article is a sponsored publication and does not have journalistic/editorial involvement of IDPL)