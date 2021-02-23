हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Amroha murder case

Amroha murder case: Shabnam gets respite, hanging stayed till UP governor's decision on her mercy plea

Shabnam who has been convicted of killing seven members of her family after sedating them in April 2008, had filed a fresh mercy petition before the Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel. Her mercy petition came amid preparations at the Mathura Jail to execute her. Her son had also recently appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind for clemency.

Lucknow: Shabnam, a convict in the Amroha murder case, has got respite as her hanging has stayed till Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel's decision on her mercy plea.

Shabnam who has been convicted of killing seven members of her family after sedating them in April 2008, had filed a fresh mercy petition before the UP Governor.

Her mercy petition came amid preparations at the Mathura Jail to execute her. 

Her son had also recently appealed to President Ram Nath Kovind for clemency.

Back in 2008, Shabnam along with her lover Saleem had axed to death seven of her family members on the intervening night of April 14/15. Shabnam lived with her family in Amroha and was in love with Saleem who she wanted to get married to. However, her family was opposed to their marriage, so the duo planned the brutal murder.

Shabnam, a double MA (English and Geography) degree holder, was arrested with her lover Salim on April 19, 2008. When arrested, Shabnam was seven weeks pregnant and delivered a baby in December 2008. 

According to the investigation, Shabnam had reported abetted Saleem in the crime as she made her family members drink milk laced with sedatives before hacking them to death. She didn't even spare her little nephew who was strangulated to death.

The District and Sessions Court had sentenced the duo to death on July 14, 2010, but the duo challenged the Sessions court's verdict in the Allahabad High Court, which upheld the death sentence. 

Tags:
Amroha murder caseShabnam
